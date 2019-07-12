World renowned real estate company, Coldwell Banker, have finalised the details to have their Global Luxury programme sponsor the ‘Luxury Property Show Shanghai 2019’.

Set to take place between December 6 and 8, the LPS in Shanghai is one of the world’s most exclusive and leading luxury real estate exhibitions, held in the Chinese commercial and financial capital.

With over 200 international luxury real estate companies spanning the globe expected to attend, the 18th annual LPS event will connect the city’s elite property buyers with the world’s most influential real estate players, like those associated with the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury programme.

The event has fast become the must-attended exhibition for agents everywhere serving any type of real estate environments with affluent Asian clientele, allowing these agents to gain insight into the specific needs of their influential clients. Taking place at the Shanghai Exhibition Centre, LPS Shanghai 2019 will showcase some of the most prestigious properties from countries all over the world, such as China, USA, Canada, UAE, Australia, France, UK, Italy, Thailand, Malaysia and Malta.

Vice president of global operation for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, David Riker commented that, “We already have an established business in China.

Our global network is in a unique position to serve the needs of these buyers with our unique tools and resources.

We are looking to both expand in China by demonstrating the power of the brand but also highlight other opportunities in our global network.”

Coldwell Banker see a massive opportunity within the proposed sponsorship, identifying it as a method to expand business horizons, establish new contacts and update their agents with the newest and best information available only half way across the globe.

Analysing the real estate market of a global force like China, will allow agents of the Coldwell Brand from all around the world to gain a unique understanding and perspective into the nuances of international buying and selling trends. With continual plans to administer information received from exhibitions and events like this to all their branches across the globe, Coldwell Banker ensures that their agents are one step ahead and are well prepared and trained to deal with any and all clients.

For more information on Coldwell Banker Malta call 2339 2339, send an e-mail on info@coldwellbanker.mt or visit www.coldwellbanker.mt.

Coldwell Banker Malta is a real estate services business unit within Famalco/Building Business.