President emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, who is the founder and chair of the Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, has been chosen to head Eurochild for a second term.

Eurochild, which has some 200 members in 37 countries, is a children’s rights advocacy network of organisations working with and for children throughout Europe, striving for a society that respects the rights of children.

Eurochild secretary-general Jana Hainsworth said throughout her career, Coleiro Preca has championed children’s rights and "we are fortunate to be able to harness this experience and commitment for the benefit of the children’s rights community across Europe.

“At this critical moment in its history, Europe needs a strong voice for children. Under Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca’s leadership, the Eurochild network will consolidate its impact and influence, to ensure no child gets left behind,” Hainsworth said.

Through the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society and the Malta Trust Foundation, Coleiro Preca has placed an intensified focus on child participation and set up the Children’s Rights Observatory Malta in collaboration with the University of Malta’s Faculty of Social Wellbeing.

She has also been instrumental in pushing politicians to champion the core principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Coleiro Preca said Eurochild is developing and approving its new strategic plan for the coming years.