American Christian Coleman and Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson won the men’s and women’s 100m at the Diamond League finals on Saturday as Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson were denied.

Lyles and Richardson weren’t the only gold medallists from last month’s World Championships in Budapest to be disappointed in Eugene, Oregon, where American Rai Benjamin stunned world and Olympic champion Karsten Warholm in the 400m hurdles.

Coleman, the world champion in 2019 who finished a disappointing fifth in Budapest, matched the season’s best time of 9.83sec for the second time in two weeks as he followed up his Xiamen Diamond League win.

He is one of three men to post that time this year, along with Britain’s Zharnel Hughes and Lyles — who was unable to make good on his desire to finish his outstanding season with the outright best time of the year.

