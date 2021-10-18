Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died of Covid-19 complications, his family on Monday.

Powell was Secretary of State between 2001 to 2005 after a long career in the army which saw him rising to the highest rank as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He was the overall commander during Operation Desert Storm which saw the United States liberate Kuwait after it was invaded by Iraq in 1990-91.

"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," the family said in a statement posted to social media.