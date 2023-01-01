The Malta Chamber of Scientists and the University of Malta recently signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on increasing the quality and promotion of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and scientific research and innovation.

Both entities agreed to collaborate towards achieving common objectives, including the development and promotion of science communication activities such as the Science in the City festival, CineXjenza, Malta Cafe Scientifique and Kids Dig Science.

During the signing ceremony, the two parties discussed ways to raise the profile of science and scientific standards in Malta.

The Malta Chamber of Scientists said it aims to continue promoting dialogue with the university and other stakeholders in Malta’s scientific community.