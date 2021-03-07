The London Essence Company produces a range of tonics, gingers and sodas which are low in calories, contain no artificial sweeteners or flavourings and deliver a carefully calibrated taste profile.

The collection of exquisite drinks is made from distilled botanicals, inspired by traditions established towards the end of the 19th century. The secret is in the use of the science of distillation and the art of layering flavours, creating natural essences with unmatched depth of flavour and complexity.

Founded in 1896, on the banks of river Thames, The London Essence Company revolutionised the way that food and drink companies thought about flavour, by using the knowledge and expertise gained while working for leading perfume houses of the time.

In 2016, the London Essence archives were discovered gathering dust and the company was refreshed. In less than five years, The London Essence Company has become the No. 2 top trending and No. 3 bestselling tonic water of 2021, according to Drinks International, climbing another place from the previous year.

The collection of soft drinks is available in leading bars in over 60 cities around the world and served in the world’s top bars, including Kwant, Coupette and Donovan in London, Dante in New York, The Clumsies in Athens and The Old Man in Hong Kong.

The London Essence Company is the official mixers partner of the World’s Best Bars and Asia’s Best Bars.

Visit www.londonessenceco.com for more information or follow on social media www.instagram.com/londonessenceco and www.facebook.com/londonessenceco.

The London Essence Company range is imported, marketed and distributed in Malta by Farsons Beverage Imports Company (FBIC) Ltd, a member of the Farsons Group.