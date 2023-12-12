Nadur local council is currently hosting a collective art exhibition, Teknika, at the council’s Joe Tabone hall in Nadur.

The exhibition, opened by Nadur mayor Edward Said and blessed by Canon Carmelo Portelli, is aimed to strengthen the twinning bond between Zaffarena Etnea, in Sicily, and the Gozitan town.

The participating artists are Italians Corrado Iozia and Pippo Ragonesi and Joseph Meilak and Mary Portelli of Nadur.

Iozia has exhibited several times in Malta and Gozo. He expresses himself in hammered copper. Some of his works are in raw copper, while others are painted over with natural colours.

Ragonesi’s paintings are made of fragments of hard lava stone using natural pigments.

Meilak is a glass artisan and his creations include fusing, slumping mosaic and stained glass.

Portelli is showing her interpretation of the days of creation through a set of seven modern mosaics in mixed media. She also has a colourful mosaic version of the carnival monument found in Nadur.

Teknika will remain open until the end of December.