A rampant Hibernians made it 18 positive results in a row after cruising past Valletta with a 4-1 victory that reflects their domination in this 2021/2022 Premier League campaign.
The Paolites are the only team without a defeat as they pose the question of who is going to beat them if anyone at all.
Stefano Sanderra’s sterling work to forge a solid team has worked like magic for the Italian tactician, having always produced exceptional results since taking over at the Maltese club.
From a players’ point of view, the Hibernians’ squad has numerous figures that can be considered as leaders – case in point Andrei Agius, the club captain whose charisma is crucial for his team’s cause and Jurgen Degabriele, the technical leader that has now hit the 80-goal mark for Hibernians after his Valletta brace, per Transfermarkt.
