Season 2022-23 was a very challenging one for the Malta Football Association, especially from a logistical point-of-view, but the outcomes have been very positive, culminating in the successful organization of the UEFA Under-19 European Championship earlier this month.

Presenting the Administrative Report for season 2022-23 during the ongoing General Assembly at the Dolmen Hotel, Dr Angelo Chetcuti, the Malta FA General Secretary, provided an insight into the myriad of projects, initiatives, activities, and work carried out across the various sectors of the Association.

“While the high-profile events, especially the two home qualifiers against Italy and England, and the EURO U-19, are probably the first things that come to mind, it’s also pertinent to highlight the immense work done behind the scenes,” Dr Chetcuti said.

