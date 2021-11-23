A group of women artists are holding a collective exhibition titled F’Nofs Mewġa at the Razzett tal-Markiż in Mosta.

Alison Bonanno

The group enjoys painting together, meeting mostly at Palazzo De La Salle in Valletta, and weather permitting, for plein air painting sessions at the Mosta arts centre. Joanne Azzopardi expresses her creativity through art, while Audrey Vella expresses her moods and emotions through the use of different mediums.

Josephine Hili is passionate about painting, while Judith Dingli uses sharp, vibrant colours to express her energy and motivation. Mariuccia Zammit views art as a therapy against everyday stress, and likewise, Marita Fenech finds painting to be very relaxing.

Fabiola Agius Anastasi also expresses her mood through her paintings, while Alison Bonanno feels “whole again” when creating art, as she feels a sense of motivation, inspiration and belonging.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, November 27. Opening hours are from 6pm to 8pm.

Fabiola Agius Anastasi