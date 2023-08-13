A collection of interdisciplinary works by five artists is showing at Gemelli Art Gallery at Ta’ Qali until August 26.

Featuring works by Emma Agius Attard, Sumaya Ben Saad, Claude Borg, David Borg and Mariah Borg, the multimedia art exhibition Midst is unified by the theme of creativity and the act of creation.

“All the artists showcasing their works come from different backgrounds, but they share the same passion for creation,” says David Borg, the artistic director of the exhibition, whose works are also on display.

Untitled 3 by Emma Agius Attard

“Albeit the differences in media and themes, the underlying unifying factor is the theme of complete immersion in the act of creation.”

The title Midst, he explains, alludes to this.

“As creation pours out uncontrollably, the artist is caught in the act of trying to subject the whims of the muse to the techniques and the limitations of the medium,” he says.

Pellicola by Claude Borg An exhibit by Sumaya Ben Saad Apollo and Daphne by David Borg

The double bind of the act of creation is that, while sometimes this leads the artists to arrive at the idea previously conceived in their heads, other times, this leads the artists into uncharted terrain.

“Artists can be led to new, interesting places that most of the time set a paradigm shift in the final object of creation,” says Borg.

Midst is showing at Gemelli Art Gallery at the Ta’ Qali Crafts Village until August 26.