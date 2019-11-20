An exhibition of original prints by Maltese and foreign artists is taking place at the Art Galleries of Palazzo de La Salle, Malta Society of Arts (MSA), Valletta.

The exhibition Grafika: Of Form and Image forms part of a series of collective shows called iMprint which was started by artist Jesmond Vassallo in 2013 with the aim of disseminating the appreciation and awareness of original printmaking as an artistic medium.

Curated by Christian Attard, this year’s show presents a selection of 70 intaglio prints, including works by two important figures in the medium ‒ Frank Portelli and Horst Janssen.

All other 28 exhibiting contemporary artists are intimately linked with Malta, either through their national status or because they made Malta their second home.

Grafika: Of Form and Image is being held at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta until November 30. For more details, visit www.artsmalta.org/events or the iMprint Malta Facebook Page. Entrance is free.