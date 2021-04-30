Three artists, Mario Abela, Victor Agius and Tony Briffa, are participating in the collective exhibition Anthropos, opening at Arthall, Gozo, tomorrow.

Besides being Greek for ‘man’, the word ‘anthropos’ defines a creature that looks up and walks with its head held up. However, man is also very proficient at self-destruction as evidenced by wars, struggles and playing at being god.

Anthropos attempts to bring together three different artistic perspectives at a contradictory time in the 21st century; a particular time in which humanity is still rationalising the pandemic and debating whether it can be acknowledged as a lesson learnt or a lost opportunity for change on a planetary level. The exhibition is an exercise in stratigraphy, by peeling away layers to fathom out a meaning and maybe advocate change in this structureless epoch.

Anthropos, hosted at Arthall of 8, Triq Agius de Soldanis, Victoria, is curated by Marta Obiols Fornell. It runs until May 30. Check the gallery’s Facebook page for the opening hours. COVID-19 restrictions apply.