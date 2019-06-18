Unity in Diversity is a collective art exhibition involving 10 participating artists living in the limits of Rabat. It is a direct result of changing perceptions in the application of art concepts in contemporary Malta.

The artists exhibiting works are Matthew Cassar, Marika Camilleri, Anna Maria Gatt, Carmen Gauci Vella, Paul Galea, Darin Dykstra, Joseph Sultana, Louis Casha, Alison Zammit Andrich and Robert Galea.

The variety of subject matter includes streetscape, landscape, seascape, sacred art, urban architecture and sacred themes.