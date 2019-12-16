Xebgħa Nies 2 – The Human Clay, curated by Caroline Miggiani, is the second collective exhibition for a group of established artists who share a predisposition to draw, sculpt and paint the human figure.

The participating artists include Paul Scerri, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, Steve Bonello, Francesca Balzan, Saviour Baldacchino, Marisa Attard and Andrew Diacono.

The group is linked by friendship and past collaboration and remains committed to looking at people as an inspiration for their work. Loosely translated from the Maltese as ‘plenty of people’, the phrase Xebgħa Nies is both a personal reference as well as to the men and women who appear in their works of art.

The show is open to the public at the Art Galleries of Palazzo de La Salle, Malta Society of Arts, Valletta, until Thursday. For more details, visit www.artsmalta.org/events or the Facebook event www.facebook.com/events/708542563002379. Entrance is free.