A set of symbols, memories and customs meaningful for all community members exists in every community. The multimedia installation exhibition at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, in Valletta, researches common states of perceiving and being. It asks the viewer how collective imagination can be created? How is it formulating our personal and cultural identity? What is the relationship between time and collective imagination?

Chellcy Reitsma (Malta/US) explores themes of universal consciousness, sacred geometry and the internet as a vehicle of collective imagination and its influence on popular culture, personal and cultural identities.

She explores these topics in her art to process and address contemporary issues and attempts to make these abstract concepts relevant and accessible to everyone, no matter their culture and age. Merja Briñón (Finland) researches different phenomena like perceptions of time, invisibility, agency of the uncanny, embodiment, liminality and the relationship between human and non-human, as well as nature and identity. She combines different mediums like light, sound, natural materials and ready-made objects connected to her own past. Her artwork, created often in multidisciplinary collaboration, explores topics in interfaces of art and science, private and public, as well as past and future.

Collective Imagination runs at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta until Sunday. Entrance is free.