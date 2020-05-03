St Ignatius College has uploaded the 50 paintings submitted for its sixth annual art competition on the below website.

This year’s virtual exhibition is entitled Ambjent (Environment) and focuses on marine biology.

Despite the fact that the COVID-19 outbreak meant it was impossible to open the physical exhibition to visitors, the college still aims to raise funds for Puttinu Cares through the event.

All the paintings included in the exhibition are, in fact, for sale and anyone interested in buying a painting may e-mail Emmanuel Zammit on emmanuel_zammit@yahoo.com, stating his/her full name, mobile number and the painting number they are interested in. Prices will be provided on request.

College principal Maria Pace thanked all the students who submitted artworks for the exhibition, the art teachers as well as the students and music teachers who took part in the choirs set up by every school in the college to animate the exhibition’s official opening which, however, will not take place.

The exhibition is sponsored by the HSBC Malta Foundation and co-financed by AquaBioTech Group, as part of their activities to support schools and increase awareness of the marine environment.

https://sic.projects.skola.edu.mt