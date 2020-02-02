The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) recently opened a Multifaith and Contemplation Room at its main campus in Paola. The room offers the college’s students and staff a dedicated space for prayer and reflection and aims to improve their social and spiritual well-being.

During the official inauguration, Mcast principal and CEO James Calleja said the room communicated the inclusive vision of the college and supported its religiously diverse student population. It will be accessible at all times, and was aimed at supporting the students’ spiritual practices. It also offered students who do not identify with a particular religion a space where they could reflect. The room includes various sacred writings and other material and to guide users in their prayers and reflections.

An Mcast spokesperson said: “Embracing diversity is fundamental to the college and therefore Mcast has adopted religious diversity by accommodating the spiritual needs of students not only through its staff and its activities, but also through a space that accommodates a variety of religious, spiritual, and ethical practices.”

The inauguration was also attended by the Mcast chairman Frederick Schembri and leaders and representatives of different faiths in Malta who also contributed items to the multifaith room.

HSBC Bank Malta plc sponsored several of the room’s furnishings. Support was also provided by Mcast staff members.