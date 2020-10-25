The month of October is dedicated to Christian missions worldwide, and this year St Margaret College Secondary School, Verdala, in conjunction with Missio Malta, held a campaign among its students to raise awareness of and fundraise for vulnerable poor children in Ghana.

Last Monday, senior teacher Martin Azzopardi, SDC, invited his students to conduct a research study project about child poverty in Ghana and to join a Missio Malta fundraising campaign in aid of vulnerable poor children in the country, especially those at Nazareth Catholic Home led by Sr Stan Therese Mumini.

Mr Azzopardi explained that “the purpose of the project was to understand the complexity of child poverty in Ghana and to encourage the students to be participants, not just spectators in this missionary campaign led by Missio Malta”.

For details of the campaign, visit the website below.

https://www.facebook.com/missiomalta/