Cameron Burrell, the son of US former 100m world record-holder Leroy Burrell and an accomplished sprinter in his own right, has died at the age of 26.

“My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night,” Leroy Burrell said on Tuesday in a statement, which did not give a cause of death.

“We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the US and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta