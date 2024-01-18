Former Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins revealed Thursday she plans to quit tennis this year, saying having children is on her agenda.

The 30-year-old pushed world number one Iga Swiatek in a tough three-set match in the second round on Rod Laver Arena and said afterwards it would be her last time at the tournament.

“This is going to be my last season, actually, competing,” she said following the 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 defeat.

“I don’t really know exactly when, but this will be my last season and I’m really looking forward to that.”

“You know, I feel like I’ve had a pretty good career,” she added.

