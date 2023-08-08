Captain Catalina Usme scored the only goal to give Colombia a 1-0 win over Jamaica on Tuesday and set up a Women’s World Cup quarter-final clash with European champions England.

Colombia failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup but topped their group in Australia — stunning Germany along the way — and are now into the last eight for the first time.

In front of a raucous crowd in Melbourne, the 25th-ranked South Americans ground down a resolute and physical Jamaica side who had not conceded a goal all tournament.

Colombia’s intense, attacking ethos under coach Nelson Abadia finally paid dividends in the 51st minute when the dangerous Usme got the breakthrough with a composed finish inside the box to unlock a previously impenetrable defence.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com