Giro d’Italia champion Egan Bernal said he has recovered from Covid-19 and is already back in training.

“We want to tell you that we’re now free of COVID-19,” the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram on Monday.

He and girlfriend Maria Fernanda Gutierrez tested positive for coronavirus on June 4, less than a week after his triumph in Italy.

Both suffered only mild symptoms but they had to delay their return to Colombia where a series of celebratory events had been planned.

Before he returns home, though, he said he will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday to take him “a present from all Colombians.”

