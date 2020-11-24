Colombian climbing specialist Miguel Angel Lopez will ride for Movistar next season after five years at Astana, his new team announced on Tuesday.

Lopez, 26, finished third at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana in 2018, and won a stage atop the Col de la Loze on his Tour de France debut this year.

He is the fifth new recruit for the 2021 season by Movistar, joining Puerto Rico’s Abner Gonzalez, Spanish duo Ivan Garcia and Gonzalo Serrano, and Austrian cyclist Gregor Muhlberger.

“I’m so happy to be part of one of the most important teams in the world of cycling,” Lopez said in a statement.

