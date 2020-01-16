Valletta are currently running the rule over a Colombian striker with a view of offering him a contract during the January transfer window.

Jhony Moises Cano Barrios arrived in Malta this week and attended his first training session with the Malta champions Valletta on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has spent the majority of his career in Colombia where he was on the books of La Equidad, Deportes Tolima and Jaguares de Cordoba.

Last season, he returned to Real Cartagena and this term he looked in good scoring form after managing to find the net ten times in the Colombian second division.

Coach Darren Abdilla is expected to continue to evaluate the player in the coming days before taking a final decision on whether to offer a contract to the player.

Valletta at the moment have three forwards on their books, namely Bojan Kaljevic, Kyrian Nwoko and Mario Fontanella but are keen to further bolster their options as they look to step up their title chase in the second part of the season.

The Malta champions are currently fourth in the Premier League standings on 26 points, five points adrift of leaders Floriana.