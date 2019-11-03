Feeders of a colony of stray cats in Żurrieq have reported that a large number of the animals had disappeared and were subsequently found dead, likely from poisoning.

The colony, which is taken care of and fed daily by a Żurrieq resident, lives in and around the area known as il-Ġibjun, where a public park and playground surround a reservoir to the west of the village.

Resident Robert Xuereb Archer told The Sunday Times of Malta that cats had been going missing for around two to three weeks but he did not think much of it at the time.

However, feeders thought something was amiss after discovering the maggot-ridden corpses of the animals in the grass. At least 11 cats from a 30-strong colony have been found dead, with others having been missing for some time.

One cat, Mr Xuereb Archer said, was found emaciated and severely malnourished and taken to the vet by feeders. While the animal passed away, an autopsy later indicated that the body showed signs of having ingested poison.

A second cat found in the area suffering from the same symptoms is being treated at a vet’s clinic.

The Animal Welfare Act prohibits the killing of domestic animals by anyone who is not a veterinary surgeon or a competent authority, unless in emergency cases which “visibly indicate extreme pain conducive to death”.

Mr Xuereb Archer said the local council and the Animal Welfare Department had been alerted to the situation but “showed little appetite to do anything about it”.

Speaking to The Sunday Times of Malta, Żurrieq councillor Marisa D’Amato said she was aware of the poisoning situation and that the council would be issuing a statement in the coming days.

Security cameras in the area had not been functioning properly and a police report had not been filed due to insufficient evidence, she added. In the meantime, the council had been urging people with more information to come forward over resident groups on social media.

The council, Ms D’Amato said, was also awaiting funding to embark on a cat café project that would provide better shelter for the stray cats and hopefully see them adopted.

When contacted, a spokesman said to call back on Monday.