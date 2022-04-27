Nestled amongst historic fortifications in Malta’s Grand Harbour within walking distance from central Valletta, the Valletta Waterfront comprises a collection of centuries-old warehouses where mariners of the past would moor their vessels laden with their wares and unload them in the adjacent vaults. Restored to their former glory the vaults with their coloured doors together with the azure blue of the Grand Harbour seas and the golden bastion limestone glistening in the warm Mediterranean sunshine, are the inspiration to this event.

Indeed April and May are a colourful affair down at Valletta Waterfront with Colour Fest, now in its sixth edition after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic. Gorgeous views of the Grand Harbour, ample parking and numerous activities fit for all of the family make the Valletta Waterfront the perfect location this springtime. With a rotating line-up of live music and entertainment, street art, children’s characters and more, Colour Fest promises fun-filled days down by the water’s edge. Magic shows, reading sessions, chalk art and an eclectic mix of cabaret shows offer the perfect backdrop to your relaxation time, whilst keeping active little guests entertained. Young and old alike can also join in free painting sessions seated comfortably at a vantage point along the strolling promenade.

The establishments dotting the spacious promenade offer al fresco dining on the terraces overlooking the marina and the evocative Grand Harbour, whilst the indoor dining areas are housed inside the authentically-refurbished historical stores. Patrons can indulge in diverse food and drink: from a simple coffee break, specialty cocktails or an ice-cold beer to a fully-fledged meal: from international cuisine including Chinese, sushi, American, and Mediterranean to traditional local dishes.

The full programme of events is available on www.vallettawaterfront.com/colourfest.