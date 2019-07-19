Glass is an inorganic material made from a molten mixture of natural silica sand, sodium carbonate, and lime. Over a long stretch of time, humans have experimented with different additives to produce glass of new types and higher quality. As one of the earliest man-made materials, glass shines with different colours in different places through the long course of civilisational development and fusion.

Since the 13th century, coloured glass, known to the Chinese as Liuli, has been mass-produced in Zibo City of Shandong Province and other places in China. Among the best is Boshan Liuli (literally, ‘coloured glass from Boshan District’). Made from locally abundant raw materials like silicon dioxide, calcium fluoride, and potassium nitrate, Boshan Liuli may appear yellow, purple-and-black, scarlet, or green.

The development of Liuli industry and art relies both on technical inheritance and exploration. As Liuli is being purified and polished by the endless river of civilisations, liuli-making techniques are becoming increasingly controllable and mature.

Two sets of such techniques have so far taken shape, namely hot forming and cold processing. Based on local resources, Boshan Liuli is produced through traditional techniques like interior painting, blowing, fibre placement, and overlay carving. Carving is conducted after the forming of Liuli. It is an intricate technique consisting of a dozen steps, including blowing, overlay, carding, grinding, patterning, waxing, contouring, frosting, relief grinding, engraving, and polishing.

An exhibition of 30 works independently created by Chinese Liuli artists, which encompass such techniques as interior and exterior painting, blowing, and carving, is taking place at the Chinese Cultural Centre in Melita Street, Valletta.

The exhibition runs until Friday and is open from 9am to 12.30pm and from 2.30 to 5pm.