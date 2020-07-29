The Malta College for Art, Science and Technology (MCAST) provides learning experiences at all levels of the Malta Qualifications Framework. The College has grown to offer over 190 full-time courses in six different vocational sectors and over 350 part-time courses.

The MCAST prospectus is refreshingly different, too, as it was created and designed with much passion by a group of photography and graphic design students and their lecturers at the College’s Institute for the Creative Arts.

Bursting with energy, the cover features the students who worked on the publication targeting other students currently deciding on what learning and career path to take: bold colours, vibrant photos, and a variety of courses to choose from.

Just like the design of the prospectus was a live case study for design students, all of the MCAST programmes offer real-life work experience: each provides students with an opportunity to work, train and interact with future colleagues.

With all its programmes offered at different levels and across the six institutes in Malta and the Gozo Campus, MCAST prioritises design, collaboration and the translation of students’ expertise into an employment asset.

The prospectus also showcases newly launched programmes including an Advanced Diploma in Robotics, Drone Technology, Automation and Artificial Intelligence for all the techies out there. That’s certainly not the only course attracting those who are looking for hands-on learning. More areas include ICT, Engineering, Applied Sciences, Business and Community Services.

Now more than ever, students need to feel supported and understand the range of learning prospects that are currently available to them. Learning opportunities at MCAST are open to all – those starting out with no qualifications and those wanting to specialise or change career paths.

The colourful design of the MCAST prospectus is not just a design preference. It is an encouraging message in itself to all those currently reflecting on their learning needs and career choices for the future. This message to embark on learning experiences is well articulated in the MCAST’s students chosen tagline Colour the Future.

For more information, visit mcast.edu.mt. For career guidance call on 2398 7135/6 and e-mail career.guidance@mcast.edu.mt. For applications and admissions call on 2398 7888 and e-mail cmis.notifications@mcast.edu.mt