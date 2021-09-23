France winger Kingsley Coman returned to training with Bayern Munich on Thursday just days after undergoing heart surgery, the Bundesliga leaders confirmed Thursday.

“‘King’ (Coman) has been running again. We are happy that he was back on the pitch,” Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann said ahead of Friday’s Bundesliga game at bottom side Greuther Fuerth.

Last week, Bayern revealed the 25-year-old Coman had undergone surgery to correct an irregular heartbeat, but Nagelsmann said the France international is “not an option” for Friday’s league match.

