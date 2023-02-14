Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game as Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, with Kylian Mbappe denied a late equaliser by VAR.

Mbappe was the victim of a marginal offside call after he came on as a substitute on his return from injury.

The unmarked Coman swept in an Alphonso Davies cross eight minutes into the second half at the Parc des Princes, just as Mbappe was preparing to enter the fray after PSG had appeared devoid of ideas without their top scorer.

Mbappe, and the entire stadium, thought he had equalised with eight minutes remaining when he turned in a Nuno Mendes cutback, but the goal was ruled out because the Portuguese full-back was just ahead of the last defender at the start of the move.

Bayern ended the game with 10 men after Benjamin Pavard was sent off, but it was a frustrating ending for PSG, who looked much better in the latter stages with Mbappe on the field but also needed a couple of fine saves by Gianluigi Donnarumma to prevent a bigger deficit.

