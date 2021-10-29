The 30.48m/100ft Maxi Comanche (CAY) has been confirmed as the overall winner of the 42nd Rolex Middle Sea Race.

Skippered by Mitch Booth, the exceptional crew of 23 included in its ranks the likes of Will Oxley, as navigator, Tom Slingsby, Kyle Langford, Shannon Falcone, Hugo Rocha, Justin Slattery, Willy Altadill and Luke Molloy.

Victory under IRC time correction is added to the monohull line honours and monohull race record secured in a contest dominated, initially at least, by what many have described as a once-in-a-lifetime weather system.

Comanche finished the race on the morning of Monday, October 25 and was in pole position until the arrival of the JPK 1180 Sunrise on the afternoon of Tuesday.

The race narrative then altered in the early hours of Wednesday, with some 23 boats still on the racecourse.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta