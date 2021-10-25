On Monday morning, the VPLP/Verdier designed 30.48 metre/100 foot racing maxi, Comanche (CAY), skippered by Mitch Booth, crossed the finish line of the 2021 Rolex Middle Sea Race at 04:27:50 CEST to take Monohull Line Honours in an elapsed time of 40 hours 17 minutes 50 seconds.

In doing so, Comanche has broken the previous Monohull race record, taking 7 hours 37 minutes 8 seconds off the time set by George David’s 27.5m/90ft Rambler in 2007 (47 hours 55 minutes 3 seconds).

Comanche was the latest syndicate to complete the distance in record time as on Sunday night the MOD70 Argo (USA), skippered by Jason Carroll, crossed the finish line of the 2021 Rolex Middle Sea Race at 20:39:28 CEST to take Multihull Line Honours in an elapsed time of 33 hours 29 minutes 28 seconds.

In doing so, Argo smashed not only the previous multihull record of 56 hours 31 minutes 31 seconds set by Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati Multi70 in 2020, but also the outright race record of 47 hours 55 minutes 3 seconds, set by George David’s 27.5m/90ft Rambler and which has stood since 2007.

