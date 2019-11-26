This year’s IFS Malta Annual Seminar will focus on the topic of combating financial crime.

The event will be held tomorrow at the Hilton Malta in St Julian’s.

The primary objective of the seminar is for financial services practitioners to better understand the challenges that financial crime is posing on the industry and what actions are being undertaken to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Maltese economy.

The seminar will include discussions about a wide array of aspects relating financial crime by high profile speakers and industry experts. The seminar will also include two panel sessions which will give the audience the opportunity to ask questions and seek clarifications in respect to the main issues linked to combating financial crime.

This is a very topical subject which is not just of fundamental importance to financial services

Speaking about the event, IFS Malta president, Kenneth B Micallef, said: “We recognise that the pervasiveness of financial related crime is a substantial threat to the development of our economy and its stability. We believe that this is a very topical subject which is not just of fundamental importance to financial services but also to the reputation of our jurisdiction and the sustainability of our economy as a whole.”

Registrations can be submitted via e-mail on info@ifsmalta.org. Eligible delegates will be able to avail themselves of CPE hours.

More details about the seminar, including the agenda, can be accessed through the training section of the institute’s website at www.ifsmalta.org.