At the time of writing, we have conducted well over 24,000 swab tests, increased bed capacity by more than 80 per cent, increased the number of ITU ventilators by more than 600 per cent, distributed more personal protective equipment than we could ever envisage, redefined work processes at lightning speed and stepped up the use of technology at a rate never seen before.

Outside of Malta, Italy has seen significant fatalities. Large outbreaks have emerged across the United States, France, Spain and the UK, and the rest of the world is bracing for similar outbreaks of this coronavirus.

To date, the number of infected cases in Malta has remained relatively low but we cannot afford to be complacent.

The COVID-19 pandemic has, and will undoubtedly continue testing the flexibility and resilience of our healthcare system. It has, and will continue to provide strong challenges that even the most well-developed, advanced and more sophisticated health systems will find hard to endure for a prolonged period of time.

Throughout these last three months, our focus has been largely on a proactive and comprehensive strategy to optimise resources in the event that the spread of the current COVID-19 outbreak persists or escalates.

As far back as January, deputy prime minister Chris Fearne unveiled a so-called ‘Battle Plan’ that is revolutionising our conventional and traditional healthcare system in more ways than one.

The unknown and unexpected nature of COVID-19 required a holistic approach, from raw and selective data right to outright intervention.

The outbreak of COVID-19 will continue to revolutionise and transform our healthcare system

It is an approach in which the different stakeholders have come together, each contributing specialised skills and competencies, in order to maximise staff, resources and information. In the face of so many unknowns, we have adopted a multi-level and multi-disciplinary approach.

It is through such a cohesive strategy that, in collaboration with our colleagues at public health primary care and all other health institutions, we have managed to create an integrated approach to COVID-19; from multiple-swabbing centres to new pathways for the different specialities and a new emergency department to separate COVID-19 from non-COVID-19 patients; from increased ITU beds and ventilators to a redefined modus operandi that has changed work practices that had been in play for years.

But more importantly, collectively we are adopting a highly scientific data-driven, decision-making approach to assess the impact of different COVID-19 interventions.

Information-dissemination strategies and predictive-analysis models are at the centre of our plan and are helping public health officials and hospital professionals to work together to identify trends, detect patterns, share insights and mitigate the current coronavirus pandemic.

Our daily statistical analysis provides critical insights that help us track results in real-time mode.

This approach has enabled effective contact tracing, classification of patients and planning of resources in an efficient and effective manner.

To understand and anticipate demand on our healthcare services, we have created real-time and reliable knowledge dashboards that analyse the COVID-19 life cycle; how the disease is spreading and how it may potentially affect our core services.

This data-based insight has enabled us to predict potential break-even points that could induce a strain upon our hospital, which interventions to trigger to mitigate the crisis and, more crucially, when to initiate our various action plans.

These dashboards also give us real-time and accurate visibility of key metrics such as current bed occupancy levels broken down by general beds and critical care, activity at A&E departments as well as current waiting times.

In addition, we are building very robust epidemiological and clinical data not only to understand transmissibility and risk factors for infection but also to provide a baseline for current and future epidemiological modelling that is paramount in achieving an effective response and containment strategy to counter the spread of the disease.

This is merely the tip of the iceberg, as they say. The outbreak of COVID-19 will continue to revolutionise and transform our healthcare system. While the long-term consequences of COVID-19 are currently still difficult to ascertain and define, the effect will undoubtedly reshape health systems, occupations as well as healthcare priorities.

Celia Falzon, Mater Dei CEO