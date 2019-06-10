In today’s complex world, probably more than ever before, innovation in science and technology has a direct influence on our daily lives and shapes our present and future endeavours. Our everyday experiences in many sectors, including mobile telephony, internet networks, advertising, medicine, logistics and transportation, require that the processes involved are constantly improved and optimised. Many practical and theoretical problems involve the identification of a ‘best’ possible solution to achieve some objective. Such problems are often referred to as optimisation problems, and generally speaking, combinatorial optimisation is about finding the ‘best’ object from a finite set of objects. The final aim is to maximise or minimise the objective at hand, keeping in mind the constraints that would limit the possible solutions. For instance, one might wish to minimise the time spent travelling when doing deliveries, or maximise the total value of the objects sent in a shipment (such as in the examples discussed in the “Sound Bites” section).

In many instances, calculating an exact optimal solution would be infeasible, and thus a near-optimal solution might be the best one can get. This is where approximation algorithms would need to be applied, usually in combination with the use of graphs (consisting of a set of objects, called vertices, together with a set of pairwise connections, called edges). At each iteration of the algorithm, a solution graph is constructed and/or updated accordingly until a final complete solution is achieved.

Combinatorial optimisation has increased in popularity over the past few decades, mainly due to the advances in algorithm theory and to the important applications it has in many fields (for examples, see the section ‘Did you know?’). The European Chapter on Combinatorial Optimisation (ECCO) is a working group of the Association of European Operational Research Societies (EURO) that provides an excellent opportunity to discuss recent and important issues in combinatorial optimisation and its applications. Since 1987, ECCO has been organising conferences in combinatorial optimisation in a different country every year, and for its 2019 conference, the Advisory Board contacted members of the Department of Mathematics within the Faculty of Science at the University of Malta to organise this prestigious conference in Malta.

The 32nd Conference of the European Chapter on Combinatorial Optimisation (ECCO XXXII) was held at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s between May 30 and June 1. It saw the participation of five invited speakers of worldwide repute in their respective fields, attracting the participation of approximately 90 participants from 25 different countries coming from over 50 different universities. The participants had the opportunity to present their work, share experiences, and discuss recent advances in theory and applications of combinatorial optimisation and related areas. There were 62 contributed talks and the participants will have the opportunity to publish their original research papers in a special issue of the Journal of Combinatorial Optimisation dedicated to ECCO XXXII.

Dr John Baptist Gauci is a senior lecturer at the Department of Mathematics within the Faculty of Science of the University of Malta, and was the chair of the organising committee for ECCO XXXII.

Sound bites

• Given a list of cities and the distance between each pair of cities, what is the shortest possible route that visits each city and returns to the origin city? This easy-to-state question is one of the most intensively studied problems in combinatorial optimisation, known as the ‘Travelling Salesman Problem’ (TSP). Applications appear in areas such as logistics, planning, manufacturing of microchips, DNA sequencing and astronomy. In each application, a city represents a different concept and the distances between cities may represent cost, time or some similarity measures. In 2006, W.J. Cook and others computed the largest solved optimal tour that goes through 85,900 cities given by a microchip layout problem. For examples involving millions of cities, one of the invited speakers of ECCO XXXII, Prof. Fred Glover, and his co-authors showed that solutions which are within two to three per cent of an optimal tour can be found [European Journal of Operational Research, 211 (3), 427–441 (2011)].

• Given a set of items, each with a weight and a value, what is the number of each item to include in a collection so that the total weight is at most a given limit and the total value is as large as possible? This is known as the ‘knapsack problem’, taking its name from the challenge of packing the most valuable items in a knapsack without overloading it. A number of variations have appeared arising from applications to real-world problems, such as selection of investments, resource allocation, transportation and shipping logistics, and distribution of raw materials. Algorithms and models are still being developed to date to determine reliable and effective ways of solving the knapsack problem and its variants [see for example, S. Gao et al., Estimation of Distribution Algorithms for Knapsack Problem, Journal of Software, 9 (1), 104-110 (2014)].

Did you know?

• The ‘Nurse Scheduling Problem’ (NSP) studies the optimal way of assigning shifts to nurses, keeping in mind the nurses’ and the hospital’s restrictions and needs. The theoretical background of the NSP underpins any form of scheduling problem by taking into account the different types of schedules that could be worked, allocating employees to the right schedule and simultaneously minimising costs.

• A group of people need to elect a committee to represent them such that each person in the group knows someone in the committee. What is the smallest possible size of such a committee? Such a combinatorial optimisation problem is known as a domination problem, and has a practical interest in many domains including wireless networks and design of electrical grids.

• Determining the optimal set of routes for a fleet of vehicles to cover in order to deliver to a given group of customers while minimising the total route cost is the classical ‘Vehicle Routing Problem’ (VRP). It has been shown that applications of VRP in industry can give significant savings to a company.

