111 Art gallery and the Creative Science and Art Institute (CSAI) are presenting Gabriele Deidda’s eclectic collection of limited- edition art prints in an exhibition titled NeuroArt, the Beauty of the Brain.

Deidda is an Italian researcher in neuroscience, currently based at the University of Malta. His artistic work won the 2014 EU prize in the Art of Neuroscience competition.

Using various techniques such as immunohisto-chemistry to contrast and label brain structures, and laser confocal microscopy to microphotograph parts of the brain, the result is detailed beautiful imagery that is novel, compelling and contemporary.

The intention of his artworks is to “communicate through neuroscientific images the beauty of the brain by planting into the observer’s mind the seed of the neuroscientific knowledge through a metaphoric artwork mirroring brain functions”. His goal is thus to represent the beauty of the brain in its elementary form.

The exhibition is part supported by Arts Council Malta through the CSAI Foundation.

The exhibition is open for visitors at 111 Art in Triq il-Ġnien, Ta Xbiex, from tomorrow to Friday, July 30, from 9.30am to noon. Anyone who would like to make an appointment in the evening can WhatsApp on +356 7964 6464 or message 111 Art via Facebook Messenger to book an appointment.