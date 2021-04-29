What cook doesn’t yearn for the colourful bounty of spring? The sun has come out, the day is long, and everything is in full bloom: sweet, juicy strawberries and soft, fresh mangoes are just two of the luscious produce items that make their yearly debut.

Tipping its hat to Mother Nature, eeetwell’s spring menu 2021 features seasonal, locally-sourced and pesticide-free produce. In doing so, eeetwell is creating an authentic farm-to-fork connection that benefits both consumers’ lives and the planet.

The mission? To change the way people think about food. Eeetwell believes that food should not be taken passively, but rather understood as the single, biggest, daily choice that it is. This powerful and conscious choice can have a major impact on communities, lifestyles, and the world. Engagement, thoughtfully-prepared food, and dedication to communal causes are eeetwell’s pillars to build relationships that go beyond financial transactions.

By cultivating meaningful relationships with its supply partners, eeetwell reduces its environmental impact by sourcing from farms that implement sustainable practices in their business. Such practices include hydroponic methods, which is a farming method that uses up to 90% less water to grow produce. It is also trying to become as carbon-neutral as possible, with disposable materials given to customers being completely compostable or biodegradable.

Eeetwell’s spring menu presents four new options that combine great flavour with healthy eating and nutrition, featuring bell peppers, mangoes, strawberries, and various other lush and refreshing produce.