The operators of medium-sized combustion plants will from now on have to obtain a permit from the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

Combustion plants burn fuel in order to generate energy. The new rules apply to plants with a rated thermal input equal to, or greater than, 1MWth and less than 50MWth, irrespective of the type of fuel they use.

To qualify for a permit, the amount of sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxides (NOX) and dust must be line with the requirements stipulated in SL 549.122 - The Limitation of Emissions of Certain Pollutants into the air from Medium Combustion Plants Regulations, 2018. It will be up to the operator the monitor the amounts of gases and dust generated, as well as of carbon monoxide. The permits will be for a specified time and will have to be renewed regularly.

The authority said that the rule applies to any plant which was put into operation after December 2018. Those which are already in operation should contact ERA to start the permitting process in order to be compliant with the legislation.

Existing plants with rated thermal input greater than 5MWth must obtain a permit by January 1, 2024 at the latest and those with a rated thermal input of less than, or equal to, 5MWth must obtain a permit by January 1, 2029 at the latest.

Application forms can be downloaded from era.org.mt. For further guidance, interested parties may contact ERA.