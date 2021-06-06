Flowers. They light up a space with an injection of colour. They are a symbol of life, hope and positivity. They gently awaken our senses and emit a feeling of joy that puts a smile on our face and a spring in our step.

This is exactly why this year at The Point Shopping Mall, we’ve gone floral. As you walk around the mall, sheltered from the sweltering heat, you will get to enjoy that feeling of spring which many may have missed out on this year due to restrictions.

But as these restrictions are slowly eased and life gradually returns to normal – the future looks as bright as blooms.

It’s time for us to blossom. And we want you to bloom with us!

The first day of summer is round the corner. But until then, come and enjoy a slice of spring at The Point where you will find a wall of bright flowers – a celebration of playful pinks mixed with delicate shades of whites and creams amid green foliage.

Every corner provides a backdrop to a creative photo opportunity. Snap a selfie as you stand in front of a petal-clad doorway. Or capture a special moment with your mother, sister, best friend, partner or even your pet surrounded by an explosion of vibrant colours. Wherever you turn, you will be inspired.

As for our inspiration? All this echoes the light, airy hues of the spring and summer collections you will see in shop windows throughout The Point, where over 60 brands live under one roof.

From bright and bold colours, to washed down pastels and earthy tones, the palette is vast: including feminine looks as well as more classic and intricate romantic patterns. And, of course, there are the floral designs.

This is a collection that celebrates uniqueness. It’s about brightness and positivity. Because this is a season for everyone to blossom and we want you to be part of it, because you deserve it. So, go on, come bloom with us at The Point.

Come and see the flower installations, done in collaboration with Innovative Greens, that will be at The Point until June 16. The Point Shopping Mall is open every day, Monday to Saturday from 10am to 7.30pm and Sundays from 11am to 6pm.