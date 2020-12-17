Manchester United mounted yet another rescue mission on Thursday, beating Sheffield United 3-2 to win their sixth consecutive Premier League away match of the season.
The Blades took a shock lead through David McGoldrick after a horrendous error by returning goalkeeper Dean Henderson but two goals from Marcus Rashford and a Anthony Martial strike turned the tables.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Jekyll-and-Hyde team have won just a single match at Old Trafford this season but have taken all 18 points on the road to climb to sixth in the table.
