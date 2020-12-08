Manchester United will travel to RB Leipzig for Tuesday’s Champions League match confident they can reach the knockout stages but knowing they have made life unnecessarily hard for themselves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team looked certain to ease out of the group phase after an impressive win at Paris Saint-Germain followed by a 5-0 hammering of RB Leipzig at home.

But a shock defeat away to Istanbul Basaksehir threw Group H wide open and last week’s home reverse against PSG leaves the French champions, United and Leipzig locked together on nine points.

United need just a draw at the home of the German team, who are third in the Bundesliga. That would take them through on the basis of a superior head-to-head record.

The three-time European champions can take heart from their striking away form this season, with the exception of their ill-fated trip to Turkey.

