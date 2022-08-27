Birkirkara clinched their second consecutive victory after beating Żebbuġ Rangers 2-1 at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The Stripes cancelled a one-goal deficit after last year’s Challenge League champions had stunned Birkirkara through a Stanimir Miloskovic header.

Birkirkara’s two goals came through Kevin Tulimieri and Enzo Cabrera, two of their summer transfer signings, as Giovanni Tedesco maintains his perfect start in his second spell at coach of the Stripes.

Coached by Brian Spiteri, Żebbuġ put on a strong showing in the first half as they were denying all passing channels to Birkirkara.

Shaun Bugeja, in particular, commanded the backline and was instrumental in halting Birkirkara’s chances in the final third.

Yet, Birkirkara’s quality emerged in the second half as the Stripes made it a one-sided affair and could have even extended their lead on more than one occasion.

Read the full report here...