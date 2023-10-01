Gżira United halted their negative start to this season’s Premier League campaign after securing a comeback victory over Gudja on Sunday.

Despite having to cancel a one-goal lead, the Maroons were the better team on the field with Darren Abdilla’s side managing to score twice in a span of a minute, propelling them towards the win.

Following this victory, Gżira have moved to ninth place with four points after one draw and two defeats prior to this game, improving drastically their goal difference in the process.

On the other hand, Gudja remain in the red zone with two points to show for their efforts so far.

