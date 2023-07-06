PORTUGAL 5-1 ITALY

Ribeiro 35, Sa 57, Bras 68, Felix 88, Goncales 90 (P); Lipani 6 (I).

Portugal made a big step closer to progress from the group stages after producing a commanding showing to beat Italy 5-1, at the Centenary Stadium.

The Portuguese side have a perfect record after winning their opening two games including last Monday’s against Poland (2-0).

Rodrigo Ribeiro, Gustavo Sa, Gabriel Bras, Hugo Felix and Joao Goncalves scored Portugal’s goals which cancelled Italy’s lead.

