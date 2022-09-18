Zach Muscat’s Portuguese side SC Farense cancelled a one-goal deficit to beat UD Vilafranquense 2-1 and join the latter into second place on 15 points.
Both teams now trail leaders Moreirense with four points as the top two teams in the second-tier are ensured an automatic promotion into Portugal’s top-flight.
Muscat made his second consecutive start for his new club as he played as a left centre back in a four-man backline.
