Laura Bonnici catches up with cast members JOHN MONTANARO and MAXINE AQUILINA about MADC’s upcoming production A Kick in the Baubles.

Although Gordon Steel’s A Kick in the Baubles may be the stuff of seasonal nightmares, the festive farce has jingled the bells of many an audience worldwide – and is soon to do the same in Malta.

Playing from November 25 at the MADC Playhouse, MADC’s production of A Kick in the Baubles will feature John Montanaro as Frank and Maxine Aquilina as Jean, directed by new MADC chairman Steve Casaletto.

“Frank is a great character to play and scarily close to home,” says Montanaro. “I can really relate to Frank and many in the audience will too.”

The character of Jean is equally close to home for Aquilina: “I love how real she is,” she says.

Joining Montanaro and Aquilina in the cast is a host of supporting characters brought to life by seasoned comedy performers Stephen Oliver, Francesca Briffa, Brendon Thearle, Maria Degaetano, Bianca Casaletto, Ella Coppini and Craig Abela.

“With all of its charm, MADC is a special place to work,” continues Aquilina.

MADC’s A Kick in the Baubles will play at the MADC Playhouse in Santa Venera on November 25, 26, 27, and December 2, 3, 4, with an extra performance on December 1. This production is supported by Arts Council Malta and is suitable for audiences aged 14 or over. For more information and to book tickets, visit madc.com.mt.