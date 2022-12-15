The Comedy Knights are celebrating their tenth anniversary this Christmas with a brand-new live theatre show.

Comedy Knights: Ten Years of Funny will run at Sir Temi Zammit Hall at the University of Malta, Msida from December 26, and will feature all the usual audience favourites, plus some very silly, very recognisable new characters.

To celebrate this special occasion, the comedy troupe will be joined by none other than legendary MADC panto funnyman Alan Montanaro, local TikTok star James Ryder and musical theatre impresario Francesca Scerri.

Expect the Comedy Knights’ trademark satire and wit, poking good-natured fun at the Maltese way of life. Sketches, songs and speeches that somehow manage to be ridiculously funny and truthful at the same time.

“We’re extremely glad to be back in the theatre, like the good old days, filling the place with laughter and fun,” said Wesley Ellul, who directs this year’s show. “It’s our tenth year and we really want to give our audiences our very best, to show how much this means to us.”

The Comedy Knights: then and now

“Comedy Knights started as a bunch of friends putting on a show for five performances,” explained Chris Dingli. “We never suspected that we’d still be performing shows a decade later. So much in Malta has changed since then, and yet in many way, so much is still the same!”

Over the past decade, the Comedy Knights have become a staple in local Christmas entertainment for adults, with tickets selling almost as quickly as young people can leave the island! The daily news might be full of depressing stories and traffic might make your work commute a nightmare, but the Comedy Knights will have you rocking in your seat with belly-laughs in no time.

As Wesley puts it, “We’re in a celebratory mood. That means we’re really focussing on the funny. We want people to leave the show laughing harder than they’ve laughed at any of our other shows.”

That’s a Christmas show worth watching!

Comedy Knights: Ten Years of Funny opens on December 26 and runs until January 8 at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, Msida, with plenty of parking. The show stars Jo Caruana, Marc Cabourdin, Thomas Camilleri, Chris Dingli, Colin Fitz, Steve Hili, Chantelle Micallef Grimaud and Pia Zammit as well as guest stars Alan Montanaro, James Ryder and Francesca Scerri. Written by Chris Dingli and Steve Hili. Directed by Wesley Ellul. Tickets from www.ticketline.com.mt.