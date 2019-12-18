The Comedy Knights, known for their adult sketch shows, are this year introducing a brand new family show featuring a company of actors called the Comedy Knights Juniors.

Written and directed by Malcolm Galea, Holly and the Dreamcatcher is set around the theme of the power of Christmas dreams – from temporary wishes to the long-term desires that define us. The show sees its hero Holly having to spend her Christmas Eve babysitting little Jasper. As events unfold, she finds herself in a madcap Christmas escapade, the success of which depends entirely on the audience that night.

The show, being held in association with More or Less Theatre, has enough laughter, wonder and craziness to captivate little ones, plenty of humour for their parents, and there’s the occasional burst of nostalgia to bring out the child in everyone.

Comedy Knights Juniors: Holly and the Dreamcatcher will be performed at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm and from December 27 to 30 at 3pm. Tickets can be purchased from www.ticketline.com.mt. More information is available at www.comedyknights.com.