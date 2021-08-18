The Comedy Knights are performing in Gozo for the very first time on Saturday.

This time, Chris Dingli, Malcolm Galea, Colin Fitz, James Ryder and Pia Zammit will present an evening of stand-up comedy, so the format will be slightly different than the usual one, but they will also include a few of their most recent and most popular sketches.

Not all the usual characters will feature, but the group will be making up for this by giving the show a certain Gozitan flavour.

Tickets are very limited, with only 70 tables available at Maxtura by Drew’s in Marsalforn. The tables will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis on the night.

The event, which will start at 8.30pm, is intended for an audience over 16 years of age. For tickets, log on to www.ticketline.com.mt/. Due to current health regulations, all persons attending the event will be required to show their vaccination certificate at the door.